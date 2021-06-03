Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Concern over wildlife halts building of Norway-Poland gas link

2 minute read

Concern over the impact on protected mice and bat species has halted construction in Denmark of Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland with Norwegian gas fields, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Thursday.

The suspension followed the rescinding of an environmental permit by a public appeals committee. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency had given the permit before it was sufficiently clarified if the animals would be protected during the construction, according to Energinet, which is building the pipeline in Denmark.

The environmental agency now needed to conduct further studies to asses whether the pipeline project would destroy or harm breeding grounds for the protected animals, the appeals committee said.

Energinet said it would cease construction work until the necessary permits had been obtained.

The environmental permit for the 900-kilometre (560-mile) pipeline, designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas, was originally given in July 2019.

The gas link was initially expected to be completed in 2022, but it was not immediately clear whether the construction halt would delay the project.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 12:44 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Private equity bet on troubled Caribbean refinery blows up on retirement funds

U.S. private equity firm Arclight Capital Partners LLC, which invests the retirement savings of Maine teachers, NFL football players and Mayo Clinic doctors, lost hundreds of millions of dollars betting on a troubled Caribbean oil refinery, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters.

EnergyChina warns two-thirds of regions for missing energy targets
EnergyOil steady after sharp rise on improved demand picture
EnergyLukoil expects OPEC+ to agree to raise oil output at July meeting
EnergyLNG trade rises to record in 2020 but growth slowed by COVID-19 -IGU