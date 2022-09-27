Denmark to raise preparedness level after leaks on gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Danish authorities have asked that the country's level of preparedness for the power and gas sector be raised after three leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near Denmark and Sweden, Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday.
