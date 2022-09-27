Denmark to raise preparedness level after leaks on gas pipelines

1 minute read

Security walk next to the landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 in Lubmin, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Danish authorities have asked that the country's level of preparedness for the power and gas sector be raised after three leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near Denmark and Sweden, Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.