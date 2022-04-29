Denmark's Orsted has no intention of opening rouble account in Russia - CEO

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Danish energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) has no plans to open a rouble account in Russia to pay for Russian natural gas as demanded by exporter Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the company's Chief Executive Mads Nipper said on Friday.

"We have no intention of opening a rouble account in Russia," Nipper told reporters. "We do not want to accommodate the demands from (Russian president) Putin and Gazprom to pay in roubles."

