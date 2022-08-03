Denmark dependent on gas imports as Tyra field faces delay

The scrapping and recycling of Tyra Field, which has been the largest supplier of natural gas in the Danish Sector of the North Sea, take places at the port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, September 15, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN/OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The restart of Denmark's Tyra gas field is now set for the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, operator TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and partner Noreco (NOR.OL) said on Wednesday, a delay of up to nine months.

Denmark has pledged to quickly become independent of Russian gas and its largest gas field, Tyra, was key to those plans, but the delay means the Nordic country remains dependent on gas imports from Europe, and Russia, for longer.

"Unfortunately, the delay in rebuilding Tyra will prolong our dependence on gas from the European market," said Martin Hansen, deputy director of the Danish Energy Agency.

The field, with a capacity to produce 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of natural gas, was previously expected to restart production in the second quarter of 2023 following maintenance.

"For a period we will be more exposed in the event of reductions in the gas supply from Germany," Hansen added.

The field's process module, which is being constructed at Indonesia's Batam yard, faces a delay due to the ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted supply chains and staffing levels, TotalEnergies said.

"At the same time, some unexpected manufacturing issues concerning key equipment have added delays," the company said in a statement.

Denmark had aimed to temporarily increase its gas production and become a net exporter of gas next year, when the Tyra facilities were expected to resume operation following a major redevelopment that began in 2019.

The delay would not prompt a change in Denmark's three-stage emergency gas supply plan, of which the first step was activated in June. If gas supplies are constrained, some 47 Danish gas-consuming companies will be the first to face shortages.

Denmark's gas reserves are about 85% filled, above what is required from the European Union.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski

