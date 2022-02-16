1 minute read
Devon Energy eyes 15% jump in costs for 2022 due to inflation, supply chain constraints
DENVER, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) on Wednesday said it was anticipating a 15% rise in cost this year compared to 2021, due to inflation and supply chain constraints.
“Inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions are a reality,” Clay Gaspar, Devon’s chief operating officer, told investors during its fourth quarter conference call.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
