Devon Energy eyes 15% jump in costs for 2022 due to inflation, supply chain constraints

1 minute read

An energy installation on a property leased to Devon Energy Production Company by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is seen near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

DENVER, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) on Wednesday said it was anticipating a 15% rise in cost this year compared to 2021, due to inflation and supply chain constraints.

“Inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions are a reality,” Clay Gaspar, Devon’s chief operating officer, told investors during its fourth quarter conference call.

