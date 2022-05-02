Devon Energy posts higher quarterly profit on surging oil prices

A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) reported a rise in quarterly income on Monday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

The Oklahoma City-based company reported net earnings of $1 billion, or $1.48 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $213 million, or 32 cents per share, last year.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

