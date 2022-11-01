Devon, Chesapeake report higher quarterly profits on crude price rally















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) and Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) on Tuesday became the latest U.S. oil and gas producers to post higher third-quarter profits, buoyed by multi-year high crude prices.

Last week, oil giants Chevron Corp (CVX.N), ExxonMobil Corp and other producers Hess Corp (HES.N) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) posted higher-than-expected profits, helped by Russian fuel sanctions and OPEC+ plans to cut supply.

Devon's adjusted income soared 95% to $1.43 billion, or $2.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Chesapeake's third-quarter adjusted income came in at $730 million, or $5.06 a share, compared with $269 million, or $2.38 per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











