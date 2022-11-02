Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

Companies Devon Energy Corp Follow















DENVER, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) slumped more than 7% on Wednesday morning after the company said its capital spending would be higher than Wall Street forecasts, while output in the fourth quarter fell short of expectations.

Devon's fourth-quarter total production forecast of 640,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 660,000 boepd was 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimates, while total capital spending of $845 million to $915 million was 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver











