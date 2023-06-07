DEWA gets lowest bid from Abu Dhabi's Masdar to build sixth phase of solar park

Companies Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC Follow















DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) said on Wednesday it had received the lowest bid from Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar to build the sixth phase of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Masdar bid 1.62154 cents per kilowatt-hour for the 1800-Megawatt solar-power plant, the Dubai utility firm said.

The solar park is a vast complex that aims to generate 5,000 MW by 2030 with investments worth 50 billion dirhams.

