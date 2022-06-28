Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operator seeks extension that could keep it open

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Power utility PG&E (PCG.N) asked the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for a 75-day extension for a nuclear power plant subsidy plan to possibly get funding that could keep its Diablo Canyon plant open in California, a letter to the agency said.

Reporting by Nichola Groom and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese

