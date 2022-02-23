Diamondback Energy sees Permian Basin at 350 to 400 rigs by year-end

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy (FANG.O) on Wednesday said the largest U.S. shale basin could have be running some 350 to 400 rigs by the end of the year, up from around 300 currently, as oil prices have climbed to over $90 a barrel.

The company, which plans to keep its Permian oil production flat this year, said output growth is being led by private firms, and more recently oil majors.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

