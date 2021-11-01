Diamondback Energy tops earning estimates, boosts dividend

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O) on Monday beat Wall Street third quarter profit estimates and boosted its dividend as oil prices have hit multi-year highs.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, versus expectations of $2.77, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. It also increased its dividend by 11%.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.