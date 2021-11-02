Diamondback Energy vows to hold oil output flat, even as prices soar

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale independent Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG.O) this week vowed to hold its oil output flat next year, even as oil prices have climbed to levels not seen in years.

"I think this industry has tried a market share war with OPEC before and it didn't work out. So why don't we let OPEC bring back their spare capacity and us stay flat?" Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice told investors on Tuesday during a conference call.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

