Diamondback posts higher profit on soaring crude prices

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted fourth-quarter earnings, as a recovery in energy demand lifted fuel prices to multi-year highs from pandemic-driven historic lows.

The company said its adjusted net income soared to $657 million, or $3.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $130 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier

