Diamondback says oil well costs up 15% as inflation bites
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Diamondback Energy said well costs have climbed about 15% year-over-year, as inflation has continued to hit the oilfield.
Hydraulic fracturing and drilling costs are up about 10% currently, the company said during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. It lifted its expected lease operating costs by 50 cents per barrel to between $4.50 to $5 due to higher power costs in Texas.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
