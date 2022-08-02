Diamondback says oil well costs up 15% as inflation bites

Travis Stice, the CEO of Diamondback Energy, poses for a portrait at Diamondback Energy's headquarters in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Diamondback Energy said well costs have climbed about 15% year-over-year, as inflation has continued to hit the oilfield.

Hydraulic fracturing and drilling costs are up about 10% currently, the company said during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. It lifted its expected lease operating costs by 50 cents per barrel to between $4.50 to $5 due to higher power costs in Texas.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

