Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyDislodged cargo ship fit for onward passage in Suez Canal - BSM

Reuters
1 minute read

A ship is seen after sailing through Suez Canal, in Ismailia, Egypt April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The technical manager of the container ship that became jammed across the Suez Canal last month said on Wednesday that the vessel was fit for onward passage but remained anchored pending an agreement between the owner and the canal authority.

The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again before departing for Rotterdam, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · April 15, 2021 · 9:46 PM UTCExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and a small activist hedge fund are waging a more than $65 million proxy fight over board seats, with the largest U.S. oil producer marshalling executives, TV appearances, social media and websites to rebut the challenge.

EnergyCalifornia toughens PG&E oversight over wildfire safety work
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Petrobras mulls insiders to fill key management vacancies -sources
EnergyCanadian lawmakers call for action from U.S., Canadian leaders in pipeline dispute
EnergyEPA seeks oil, corn sectors' input on next phase of U.S. biofuel policy -sources