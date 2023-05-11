DNO scraps output guidance amid Kurdistan export uncertainty















OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm DNO (DNO.OL) scrapped on Thursday its guidance for output in Iraq's Kurdistan region following a halt in exports since March that forced the company to shut production.

Turkey stopped pumping about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iraqi crude from a pipeline from the Fish-Khabur border area to its Ceyhan port on March 25 after Iraq won an arbitration case at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Four days later, DNO announced a shutdown of oil production from its Tawke and Peshkabir fields, which produced 107,000 bpd gross in 2022.

"Until export restarts and regularity of payment for past and ongoing oil sales is established, DNO cannot provide any projection of full-year Kurdistan production," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

On April 18, the company said it expected gross production in Kurdistan to be below a previous projection of 100,000 bpd after reporting first quarter output at 94,720 bpd.

DNO holds a 75% stake in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, while its partner Genel Energy (GENL.L) has 25%.

Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a temporary agreement on April 4 to restart oil exports to Turkey, but the two still need to iron out several aspects of the deal.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.