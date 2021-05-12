Skip to main content

Energy'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline' U.S. warns as shortages grow

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned Americans to not fill plastic bags with gasoline as fuel shortages worsened for a sixth day and consumers raced to secure supplies.

"Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline" the agency said on Twitter, followed by "Use only containers approved for fuel."

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. read more

The supply crunch, worsened by panic buying, has brought long lines and high prices at the pump ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, which traditionally marks the start of the peak summer driving season.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 4:42 PM UTCU.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities.

EnergyPanicked drivers in Southeast U.S. swarm pumps, ignore pleas to stop hoarding
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Tesla seeks entry into U.S. renewable fuel credit market - sources
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift
EnergyAnalysis: Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines