The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned Americans to not fill plastic bags with gasoline as fuel shortages worsened for a sixth day and consumers raced to secure supplies.

"Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline" the agency said on Twitter, followed by "Use only containers approved for fuel."

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. read more

The supply crunch, worsened by panic buying, has brought long lines and high prices at the pump ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, which traditionally marks the start of the peak summer driving season.

