Doha-Nigerian oil minister says no need to increase oil production now
DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - There is no need to increase crude oil production now, Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha.
"We are expecting more production if a nuclear deal with Iran works out (since) there will be production from them," Sylva added.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kim Coghill
