Dominion Energy forecasts weak third-quarter profit on lower demand

Reuters
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Dominion Energy logo

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Dominion Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy (D.N) on Friday forecast current-quarter operating earnings below analysts' estimates as the electric utilities company experienced lower demand in the second quarter across its segments.

The company expects third-quarter operating earnings between $0.72 and $0.87 per share, compared with estimates of $1.09, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. utility companies have been plagued by milder-than-expected weather during the first half of the year affecting top-line results.

Dominion Energy reported operating earnings of $0.53 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $0.47, helped by lower maintenance costs.

Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next