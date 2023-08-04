Dominion Energy forecasts weak third-quarter profit on lower demand

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Dominion Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy (D.N) on Friday forecast current-quarter operating earnings below analysts' estimates as the electric utilities company experienced lower demand in the second quarter across its segments.

The company expects third-quarter operating earnings between $0.72 and $0.87 per share, compared with estimates of $1.09, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. utility companies have been plagued by milder-than-expected weather during the first half of the year affecting top-line results.

Dominion Energy reported operating earnings of $0.53 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $0.47, helped by lower maintenance costs.

Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

