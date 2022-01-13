Don't drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large-diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Thursday warned against drawing a link between the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meant to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, and the differences with Moscow over Ukraine.

"We should not drag (Nord Stream 2) into this conflict," Lambrecht told the broadcaster rbb in an interview.

"We need to solve this conflict, and we need to solve it in talks - that's the opportunity that we have at the moment, and we should use it rather than draw a link to projects that have no connection to this conflict."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.