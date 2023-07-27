Drax reports higher half-year profit on robust demand, elevated prices

Companies Drax Group PLC Follow

July 27 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax Group (DRX.L) reported a rise in half-year profit on Thursday, buoyed by robust demand for renewable power and substantially high energy prices.

The company posted adjusted core profit of 453 million pounds ($586.64 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with the 225 million pounds a year earlier.

British electricity prices have stabilised in recent times after soaring last year in the wake of record-high gas prices following the Ukraine conflict, which had raised energy supply concerns across Europe.

The company also said that the global biomass market remains under pressure, which continues to hurt certain aspect of its supply chain.

Drax, which had earlier shut its coal units, said that it has high biomass stock levels leading into the winter period.

Britain had a target to close its coal-fired power plants by October 2024 as part of efforts to cut fossil fuel emissions and meet its 2050 net-zero target.

Drax continues to expect core profit to be in line with analysts expectations. Analysts, on average, expect it to be at 1.17 billion pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7722 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema

