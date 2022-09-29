Drone activity observed near Total offshore installation in North Sea

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station and petrol station at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Thursday it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea.

Denmark, has like other countries in the region, raised its safety level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic Sea had been attacked.

"There have been observations of unauthorized drone activity at the Halfdan B oil and gas field in the North Sea," a spokesperson said in a written comment, adding the activity had been observed on Wednesday.

"We have taken the necessary steps in accordance with our security procedures and are in close dialogue with the authorities."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.