Dutch energy company Eneco to stop buying Russian gas due to Ukraine

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch energy company Eneco (ERG.AX) said on Tuesday it will not enter new contracts with suppliers of Russian gas due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Spokesperson Rianne de Voogt said current contracts will not be extended by Eneco, one of the largest Dutch energy companies providing gas, electricity and heating to roughly two million businesses and households in the Netherlands.

De Voogt could not immediately say how much Russian gas the company has purchased in the past.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.