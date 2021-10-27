Dutch energy supplier Welkom Energie forced out of business

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dutch energy supplier Welkom Energie is no longer able to supply its customers because of sharp increases in gas and electricity prices, the Dutch consumer watchdog ACM said on Wednesday.

European power prices have rocketed this year as tight gas supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, putting energy suppliers throughout Europe in trouble.

In Britain, around a dozen power suppliers have ceased trading since early September, while two small suppliers in Germany this week announced they would stop operating due to the surge in gas prices. read more

Welkom is the first Dutch supplier forced to close during the current phase of high prices.

The ACM said supply to the company's 90,000 Dutch customers would be taken over by Eneco (ENECO.UL) and that Welkom's licence had been revoked because of its financial problems.

Welkom's customers will get their power from Eneco for at least a month, and are free to choose a new supplier from Dec 1.

Due to the current high prices, however, their new contract is likely to be more expensive than the deal they had at Welkom, the ACM said.

A Welkom Energie representative could not be reached for comment.

The Dutch government earlier this month said it aimed to compensate soaring energy bills for households by around 400 euros ($465) on average, through lower energy taxes.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman and David Evans

