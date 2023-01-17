Dutch Gasunie, Storag Etzel in German hydrogen storage partnership

Companies Nederlandse Gasunie NV Follow















AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said on Tuesday it would partner with Storag Etzel in a project to store hydrogen in salt caverns.

The companies "aim to enable large scale hydrogen storage in the salt caverns near Etzel, Germany," Gasunie said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the pilot project, which is slated to be completed by 2026, Gasunie said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











