Dutch, German grid operator TenneT to increase spending to 6 bln euros annually

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - TenneT, the biggest electrical grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, said on Wednesday it planned to increase annual spending to at least 6 billion euros ($6.58 billion) by 2025 from 4 billion euros in 2021.

Tennet, owned by the Dutch state, has been struggling to keep up with demands to improve its grids and connect renewable energy sources as Europe attempts to meet climate goals.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)

