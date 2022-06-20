Dutch government activates energy crisis plan, to produce 2.8 bcm Groningen gas

AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday activated the first phase of a crisis energy plan, and said it would produce 2.8 billion cubic metres of gas from the Groningen gas field in the production year ending October 2023, down from 4.5 bcm in the current year.

In the addition The Netherlands will remove a cap on production at Dutch coal plants in order to preserve gas in light of decisions by Gazprom to cut supplies to Europe.

The country's Energy minister Rob Jetten announced the measures at a press conference in The Hague.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.