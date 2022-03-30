Dutch government not activating gas crisis plan yet, official says

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will ask citizens and businesses to use less gas but is not yet activating its gas crisis plan, after Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible supply emergency.

The Netherlands imports nearly 20% of its natural gas from Russia and has been seeking alternative sources in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"In view of the German decision we reviewed our gas security plan. We are not going to initiate the plan because we will only take that step when there is a real physical shortage or there is an acute threat that it will happen," Tim van Dijk, economic affairs ministry spokesperson, told Reuters.

Van Dijk said the Dutch were monitoring the situation on a daily basis and had decided to launch a public campaign this weekend calling on people to reduce their use of gas.

"That's not in response to the German measure today, but is of course related to the situation in Ukraine." The campaign will stress that "the less gas we use the less we have to import," he said.

Despite strict sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union, Russian gas is still flowing to Europe, accounting for roughly 40% of its total supplies.

In order for the EU to trigger a regional, or bloc-wide crisis plan, two member states must declare an emergency based on the same grounds.

(This story corrects to add dropped word "plan" in final paragraph)

