Dutch gov't says large energy users must curb consumption from 2023

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - Major energy users in the Netherlands will have to implement measures to reduce consumption from the start of 2023, the Dutch government said on Monday, as part of efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and end reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The rule will make it mandatory for companies to invest in all possible energy saving measures if the investment can be recovered within five years, the government said, adding that this will save 19 petajoules of gas and 7 petajoules of electricity per year by 2030 - the equivalent of 4 million barrels of oil.

"Energy we don't use, we don't have to produce, pay for or import," Energy Minister Rob Jetten said in a statement announcing the plans. "Companies can make a big contribution."

The government said it is drafting specific conservation measures this summer and will fund regulators to enforce the decision.

Major users are defined as those that use either 50,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually or 25,000 cubic metres of gas.

In April the government announced plans to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2023 and introduced a national energy savings programme for consumers. read more

About 44% of Dutch energy usage was based on gas in 2021 - among the highest in Europe - but usage has fallen by about a third this year, mostly because of higher prices.

In June, Jetten activated the "early warning" phase of a national energy crisis plan and lifted a cap on production by coal-fired power plants in a move to save gas. read more

Dutch gas storage is currently about 54% full, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows. They were filled at a normal pace in June, thanks in part to a government subsidy and despite moves by Russia to reduce supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to neighboring Germany.

