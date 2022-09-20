Dutch grid operator Tennet to launch tender for offshore cable in North Sea

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A transformer platform from TenneT is seen where electricity from wind turbines is being collected to transport back to the shore in Scheveningen, Netherlands August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dutch grid operator Tennet (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Tuesday it would launch a tender to build high voltage cable lines running between land in Germany and the Netherlands and connectors near wind turbine parks being built in the North Sea.

In a statement, the Dutch state-owned grid company said the tender would cover orders for "at least 10" of the two gigawatts (GW) connectors it is using as a standard as the countries are planning for 40 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Louise Heavens

