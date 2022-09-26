Dutch limit Groningen gas production to 2.8 bcm in 2022/2023

A view of a gas production plant is seen in 't Zand in Groningen February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands will be lowered to the minimal amount needed to keep wells operational in the coming year, as extraction is expected to end by 2024 at the latest, the Dutch government said on Monday.

Production at Groningen, once one of Europe's major suppliers of natural gas, will be capped at 2.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year starting Oct. 1, the government said, down from 4.5 bcm in the current year.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey

