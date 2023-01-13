Dutch LNG terminal at Eemshaven unable to deliver until Jan 30

Companies Rwe Ag Follow















AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal EemsEnergyTerminal on Friday said it could not send out any gas until Jan. 30 due to technical problems at energy supplier RWE (RWEG.DE).

"Due to an outage at RWE, we are temporarily unable to use the heat connection," the terminal said in a statement on its website.

"As a result, there will be no send-out between 13-30 January. The schedule may be changed depending on the progress of repairs."

The Netherlands built the Eemshaven terminal, which has a capacity of 8 billion cubic metres (bcm), last year to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

It complemented the larger Gate Terminal in Rotterdam, now operating at 16 bcm capacity and which is planning a further 4 bcm expansion by 2025.

