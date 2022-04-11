Earlier OTC power and gas settlement dates would boost liquidity, trade body says

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) said earlier settlement dates in the over-the-counter (OTC) gas and power markets would improve liquidity as energy firms struggle with credit amid volatile prices.

With sharp market swings and energy and commodity prices soaring since this year, cash available to oil and gas companies is drying up, leaving them at risk of default or unable to hedge their physical trades if they cannot meet margin calls in time.

Margin calls arise when the gap between "spot" power prices and the level at which utilities have sold their output on a forward basis becomes too wide, forcing them to present more collateral as proof that they can deliver in the unlikely event of default.

In a study, EFET and consultancy PwC worked with six European energy companies to determine the impact of changing settlement from an average of 35 days after energy is delivered towards daily settlements.

Current market practice is for invoices to be settled on the 20th day of the calendar month for European OTC gas and power trades, with any associated margin held returned the following working day.

The study said this approach has not kept pace with digitalisation and automation and the timeframe exacerbates financial pressure on energy companies.

"Earlier settlement should help secure and enhance the liquidity of the OTC market as a whole by reducing the financial and operational risks to which it is exposed, including the risk of credit default," the report said.

"The impact was most significant in moving to daily settlement," it added.

EFET represents more than 120 energy trading companies, active in 30 European countries. It said it would support the development of standards needed to implement earlier settlement.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans

