Easier solutions are available for energy transition - Woodside CEO

Australia's Woodside Energy Group's exhibition booth is seen at the World Gas Conference 2022 in Daegu, South Korea May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Tan/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - There are easier solutions available for the energy transition, such as replacing coal with natural gas, said Woodside Energy Chief Executive Meg O'Neill on Wednesday.

Governments also cannot pick winners for the energy transition, Woodside added, speaking at the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition 2022 conference in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.