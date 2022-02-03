Eastbound gas flows resume on Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland resumed on Wednesday evening via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westwards into Europe, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Natural gas supplies via the pipeline had come to a halt overnight from Tuesday, Gascade data showed, dashing expectations that it was about to pump gas west for the first time since December. read more

The pipeline, which usually accounts for about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey, has been operating in reverse mode since December, putting upward pressure on European gas prices. read more

Eastbound flows to Poland from Germany resumed on Wednesday evening via the Mallnow metering point at the pace of 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h).

According to the operator, there are renominations, or bids, for eastbound gas supplies at the same amount until Friday morning.

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom did not book gas transit capacity for westbound exports via the pipeline for Thursday, auction results showed.

Gazprom had not booked any transit capacity via the pipeline for February, despite being able to do so on daily auctions.

European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flow. read more

High prices have discouraged purchases of spot volumes from Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where storage levels have fallen below their five-year average. read more

The West has accused Russia of deliberately withholding gas and helping drive prices to records, in part to boost pressure on German regulators to approve the new Nord Stream 2 link that would increase Russian gas flows to Europe.

Russia has denied the accusations.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, eased for a second day on Thursday after hitting their highest point in 2022 on Tuesday.

Nominations were seen at 578,921 MWh, down from 671,666 MWh on Wednesday and 850,143 MWh on Tuesday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague

