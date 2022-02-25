Eastbound gas supplies via Yamal - Europe route stop, bids for west flows appear

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas supplies from Germany to Poland via the Yamal - Europe pipeline stopped on Friday, while preliminary bids have emerged for gas flows to the west, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Gas in a section of the pipeline has been flowing eastward since December 21 as buyers in Poland drew on stored supply from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices.

Capacity of 6.4 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h) has been allocated for Russian gas producer Gazprom via the Kondratki transit point from 1500 local time (1400 GMT) on Friday until Saturday morning, according to data from Polish system operator Gaz-System.

Preliminary supplies to the west yet to begin, according to Gascade.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

