Eastbound physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline fall
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday afternoon after rising earlier in the day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,173,714 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1400 and 1500 CET, down from around 6,240,000 kWh/h earlier on Friday, according to the data.
Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney
