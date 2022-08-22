Eastbound Yamal-Europe gas flows rise; Nord Stream steady

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Monday, operator data showed, while flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia remained steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 9,570,402 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0700 and 0800 CET (0500 and 0600 GMT), up from about 6,700,000 kWh/h at midnight, data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,454,800 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET, unchanged from the previous day.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream for three days at the end of the month, state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday. The Nord Stream pipeline had been already running at only a fifth of its capacity. read more

Gazprom said it will ship 41.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, down from 42.2 mcm on Sunday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, almost unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

