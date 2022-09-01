Eastbound Yamal-Europe gas pipeline flows drop

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Warning signs are pictured in front of the gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eastbound flows from Germany to Poland through the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell on Thursday morning, in line with nominations or requests for gas.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 227,403 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET (0600 and 0700 GMT), down from 467,560 kWh/h an hour earlier, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations were at 193,833 kWh/h.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is a major pipeline from Russia to Europe. There are Belarusian, Polish and German sectors.

Russian gas enters the German gas network via the Mallnow point on the German-Poland border. Gas can also be sent from Germany to Poland in reverse direction.

It has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has halted supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which Gazprom says will run until 0100 GMT on Sept. 3.

Physical flows and nominations on the pipeline remain at zero.

Germany will be able to cope with the three-day outage on Nord Stream 1 if Russia restores supply at its former level of 20% of capacity from Saturday, the president of Germany's network regulator said on Wednesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little unchanged from Wednesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

