Eastbound Yamal-Europe pipeline gas flows fall
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday morning while supplies of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine and Germany were stable, pipeline operator data showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,721,209 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET, down from about 3,168,000 kWh/h towards the end of the previous day.
Nominations, or requests to ship gas, stood at 1,722,967 kWh/h.
Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were stable at 14,461,689 kWh/h.
Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) last week said it would halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream for three days at the end of the month. The Nord Stream pipeline is already running at only 20% of capacity. read more
Gazprom said that it would ship 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Friday, unchanged from Thursday.
Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 37.0 mcm per day, roughly the same as the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.
