Eastmed pipeline to be completed by 2025, Eni executive says

The logo of Italian Eni energy company is seen at a Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Eastmed pipeline will be fully completed by 2025, Eni (ENI.MI) Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said on Tuesday during an event in Milan.

EastMed is a subsea pipeline designed to supply gas to Europe from the east Mediterranean via Israel, Greece and Cyprus worth 6 billion euros ($5.97 billion) and which has been in planning for several years.

($1 = 1.0044 euros)

Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

