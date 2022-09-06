1 minute read
Eastmed pipeline to be completed by 2025, Eni executive says
MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Eastmed pipeline will be fully completed by 2025, Eni (ENI.MI) Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said on Tuesday during an event in Milan.
EastMed is a subsea pipeline designed to supply gas to Europe from the east Mediterranean via Israel, Greece and Cyprus worth 6 billion euros ($5.97 billion) and which has been in planning for several years.
($1 = 1.0044 euros)
Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Gianluca Semeraro
