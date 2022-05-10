Eastward flows jump on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Gascade data shows

May 10 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows jumped on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 10,477,253 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from 792,085 kWh/h previously, the data showed. read more

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

