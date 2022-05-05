Eastward flows resume on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline-Gascade data

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows resumed on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany after dropping to zero on Wednesday evening, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 3,344,787 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0700 GMT, compared with 4,543,464 kWh/h an hour earlier.

Flows had dropped to zero on Wednesday evening.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable at 72,375,679 kWh/h.

Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were also stable from the previous day at about 993,969 megawatt hours per day (MWh) per day.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 98.9 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 5, compared with 98.4 mcm on May 4, it said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Nina Chestney in London Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.