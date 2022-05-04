Eastward flows on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline resume -Gascade data

May 4 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 4,172,502 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from zero previously, the data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.