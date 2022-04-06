1 minute read
Eastward gas flows along Yamal-Europe pipeline stop – Gascade data
April 6 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland stopped on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
According to the data, physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero for the hour from 0400 GMT after earlier flowing at 3,299,924 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).
Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing
