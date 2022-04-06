Eastward gas flows along Yamal-Europe pipeline stop – Gascade data

A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 6 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland stopped on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

According to the data, physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero for the hour from 0400 GMT after earlier flowing at 3,299,924 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).

