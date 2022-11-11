Eastward gas flows fall via Yamal-Europe pipeline -operator data















LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Friday morning via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,225,984 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, versus 6,082,548 kWh/h earlier in the morning, the data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 38.8 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 37.2 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, in line with volumes of recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Nina Chestney in London; Editing by David Evans











