Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline -operator data

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Tuesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the pipeline stood at 2,478,178 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, versus 3,490,088 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

