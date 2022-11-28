Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline -operator data















Nov 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Monday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the pipeline stood at 4,815,800 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, versus 6,822,622 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











