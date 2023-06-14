Eastward gas flows halt on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Worker climbs cylinder at gas compressor station at Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh
A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 1,030,119 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann

